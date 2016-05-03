BRIEF-Solar Senior Capital reports Q1 net investment income of $4.1 mln

May 3 Solar Senior Capital Ltd

* Announces quarter ended March 31, 2016 financial results and net asset value increase of 2.3%; declares monthly distribution of $0.1175 per share for may, 2016

* Net investment income of $4.1 million, or $0.35 per share, for quarter ended March 31, 2016

At March 31, 2016, net asset value (NAV) per share grew to $16.70, an increase of 2.3% from prior quarter