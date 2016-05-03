BRIEF-Solar Senior Capital reports Q1 net investment income of $4.1 mln

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
May 3 Solar Senior Capital Ltd
* Announces quarter ended March 31, 2016 financial results and net asset value increase of 2.3%; declares monthly distribution of $0.1175 per share for may, 2016
* Net investment income of $4.1 million, or $0.35 per share, for quarter ended March 31, 2016
At March 31, 2016, net asset value (NAV) per share grew to $16.70, an increase of 2.3% from prior quarter
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.