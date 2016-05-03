版本:
BRIEF-Cerus Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

May 3 Cerus Corp

* Cerus corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $37 million to $40 million

* Q1 revenue $7.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

