2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Town Sports International Holdings reports Q1 loss per share $0.28

May 3 Town Sports International Holdings Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $101.3 million versus $111.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

