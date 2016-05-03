版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Great Ajax Corp reports qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.50

May 3 Great Ajax Corp

* Announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Net interest income of $10.8 million for three-months ended March 31, 2016, compared to $5.8 million for three-months ended March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐