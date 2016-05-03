BRIEF-Evolving Systems reports Q1 earnings per share $0.04

May 3 Evolving Systems Inc

* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $6.5 million versus $6.7 million

* Total backlog at end of Q1 increased 21% year over year to $12.6 million from $10.4 million

* Total bookings increased 7% year over year to $6.9 million in Q1 from $6.5 million in same quarter last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)