BRIEF-Viavi Solutions reports Q3 earnings per share $0.02

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Viavi Solutions Inc
* Viavi announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $212 million to $228 million
* Q3 revenue $220.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $218.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $218.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $230.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.