BRIEF-Viavi Solutions reports Q3 earnings per share $0.02

May 3 Viavi Solutions Inc

* Viavi announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $212 million to $228 million

* Q3 revenue $220.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $218.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $218.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $230.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

