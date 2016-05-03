BRIEF-Western Union reports Q1 earnings per share $0.37

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Western Union Co
* Western Union reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Consumer-To-Business (C2B) revenues declined 1% in quarter, or increased 12% on a constant currency basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $1.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 GAAP revenue outlook has been increased by approximately $50 million
* 2016 full year financial outlook affirmed
* Qtrly consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues increased 1% constant currency, and reported revenues declined 2%
* 2016 GAAP revenue outlook has been increased due to recent strengthening of several key foreign currencies against u.s. Dollar
* Sees low to mid-single digit constant currency revenue increase in 2016
* Sees 2016 GAAP revenue change approximately 300 basis points lower than constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.