BRIEF-MDC Partners sees 2016 revenue $1.41-$1.44 billion

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Mdc Partners Inc
* MDC Partners Inc. Reports results for the three months ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue rose 2.3 percent to $309 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.47 from continuing operations
* Sees 2016 revenue $1.410 - $1.440 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda$225 - $235 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $323.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.