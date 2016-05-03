版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-MDC Partners sees 2016 revenue $1.41-$1.44 billion

May 3 Mdc Partners Inc

* MDC Partners Inc. Reports results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 2.3 percent to $309 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Sees 2016 revenue $1.410 - $1.440 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda$225 - $235 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $323.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐