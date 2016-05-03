版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology names Steven Rubis VP of investor relations

May 3 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Names Steven Rubis vice president, investor relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

