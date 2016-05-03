版本:
BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.29

May 3 Bioamber Inc

* Bioamber reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 297 percent to $1.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $2.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

