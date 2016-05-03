版本:
BRIEF-Concurrent reports Q3 loss per share $0.13

May 3 Concurrent Computer Corp

* Concurrent reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $15.5 million versus $17.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

