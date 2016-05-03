版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Steel announces pricing of senior notes offering

May 3 United States Steel Corp

* United States Steel Corp says notes will be issued at a price equal to 100% of their face value

* United States Steel Corporation announces pricing of senior secured notes offering

* Notes will be issued at a price equal to 100% of their face value

* United States Steel Corp says pricing of its $980 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior secured notes due 2021

* Announced pricing of its $980 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior secured notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

