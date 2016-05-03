版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Univar names new CEO

May 3 Univar Inc

* Univar names chemical industry executive and board member Stephen Newlin president and ceo; J. Erik Fyrwald to take new ceo position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

