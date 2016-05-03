BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q1 loss per share $3.52

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Newfield Exploration Co
* Newfield Exploration reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $3.52
* Q1 revenue $284 million versus i/b/e/s view $339.3 million
* Increased its 2016 domestic net production guidance to 50 - 52 mmboe
* Total net production in q1 of 2016 was 15.2 mmboe, comprised of 46% oil, 16% natural gas liquids and 38% natural gas
* Domestic production in q1 was 13.5 mmboe
* Raised our outlook for 2016 production and reiterated our guidance around lower operating expenses
* 2016 total company net production guidance was raised to 54.5 - 56.5 mmboe
* Will be able to conduct pilots within its previously stated 2016 capital investment outlook of $625 - $675 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.