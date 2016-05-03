版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Stag Industrial reports Q1 core FFO per share $0.39

May 3 Stag Industrial Inc

* Stag Industrial announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.39

* Stag Industrial Inc says generated cash noi of $49.4 million in Q1 compared to $41.3 million for q1 of 2015, an increase of 19.4%

* Q1 revenue view $53.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐