BRIEF-Macerich reports Q1 earnings per share $2.76

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Macerich Co
* Macerich announces quarterly results and sale of capitola mall
* Q1 earnings per share $2.76
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirming its previous estimate of diluted eps and ffo per share guidance for 2016
* Macerich Co says mall portfolio occupancy was 95.1% at march 31, 2016 compared to 95.4% at march 31, 2015
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sale of capitola mall in april and its dilutive impact on ffo has now been considered in 2016 guidance range
* On april 13, 2016 company sold Capitola Mall for $93 million
* Quarterly FFO per share $0.87 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.