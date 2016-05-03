BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp says Q1 same store sales fell 1.9 pct

May 3 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 sales $234.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.9 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal 2016 Q2, company expects earnings to be in range of $0.00 per share to $0.06 per share

* Expects fiscal Q2 net sales comparisons to prior year to benefit by approximately $7.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $242.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal 2016 Q2, company expects same store sales to be in negative low single-digit to flat range