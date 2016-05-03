BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp says Q1 same store sales fell 1.9 pct

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 sales $234.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.9 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal 2016 Q2, company expects earnings to be in range of $0.00 per share to $0.06 per share
* Expects fiscal Q2 net sales comparisons to prior year to benefit by approximately $7.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $242.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal 2016 Q2, company expects same store sales to be in negative low single-digit to flat range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.