2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-ICAD reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.17

May 3 ICAD Inc

* ICAD reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 54 percent to $6.0 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17

* Company is not providing financial guidance at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

