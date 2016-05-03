BRIEF-Retrophin reports Q1 earnings per share $0.31

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Retrophin Inc
* Retrophin reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue rose 67 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $130 million to $140 million
* Says net product sales for Q1 2016 were $29.0 million, compared to net product sales of $17.4 million
* Says board of directors has approved repurchase of up to an aggregate $40.0 million of its common stock
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $31.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $132.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.71, revenue view $132.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.