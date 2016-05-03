版本:
BRIEF-Qumu Q1 loss per share $0.45

May 3 Qumu Corp :

* Qumu announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.45

* Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 loss per share $0.36 to $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.35, revenue view $10.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $40 million to $43 million

* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $1.00 to $1.15

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.13, revenue view $42.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

