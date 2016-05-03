版本:
2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Kforce reports Q1 revenue of $322.2 million

May 3 Kforce Inc :

* Kforce reports first quarter revenues of $322.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $322.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $324.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $332 million to $337 million

* Sees q2 operating margin of 5.2% to 5.5%

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.39 to $0.42

* Sees q2 gross profit margin of 31.4% to 31.6%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $347.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

