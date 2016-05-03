BRIEF-Kforce reports Q1 revenue of $322.2 million

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Kforce Inc :
* Kforce reports first quarter revenues of $322.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $322.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $324.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $332 million to $337 million
* Sees q2 operating margin of 5.2% to 5.5%
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.39 to $0.42
* Sees q2 gross profit margin of 31.4% to 31.6%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $347.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.