版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ixia Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

May 3 Ixia :

* Ixia announces financial results for 2016 first quarter

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $112.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $112.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐