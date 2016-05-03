版本:
BRIEF-Rubicon Project GAAP earnings per share $0.08-$0.10

May 3 Rubicon Project Inc :

* Rubicon project reports first quarter results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $63.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.4 million

* $70 million

* Gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10

* Sees 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.75 to $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $65.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $293.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap net revenue $61 - $64 million, sees fy non-gaap net revenue $275 - $295 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

