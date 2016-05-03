BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Q1 revenue $30.4 mln

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Foundation Medicine Inc :
* Foundation medicine announces 2016 first quarter results and recent highlights
* Q1 loss per share $0.50
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $110 million to $120 million
* Q1 revenue $30.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company expects to expand upon reimbursement progress made in 2015 and drive additional coverage decisions in 2016
* Company expects operating expenses will be in range of $175 and $185 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.