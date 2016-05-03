版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

May 3 Corcept Therapeutics Inc :

* Corcept Therapeutics announces first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $76 million to $81 million

* Q1 revenue $16.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.3 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Fy 2016 revenue view $79.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐