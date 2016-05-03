BRIEF-Callidus Software Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Callidus Software Inc <Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06>
* CallidusCloud announces first quarter total revenue of $48.4 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $49.6 million to $50.6 million
* Q1 revenue $48.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP income per diluted share between $0.25 and $0.29
* Sees q2 GAAP net loss per share between $0.11 and $0.13, with non-GAAP income per diluted share between $0.04 and $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $51.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For full year of 2016, company has revised revenue guidance to $206.0 million to $210.0 million
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP net loss per share between $0.29 and $0.33
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $212.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.