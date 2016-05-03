BRIEF-Itron will not be able to file its 10-Q for Q1 in a timely manner

May 3 Itron Inc :

* Itron provides selected first quarter 2016 operating results and business update

* Due to ongoing accounting review, company will not be able to file its report on form 10-q for q1 ended march 31, 2016 in a timely manner

* Qtrly advanced and smart meter and module volumes increased 28 percent compared with q1 of 2015

* Qtrly water meter and module shipments up 17 percent compared with q4 of 2015

* Company believes that its core operational results are on track with prior financial guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Itron delayed filing of its form 10-k for year ended dec. 31, 2015 and is conducting a review; review is ongoing