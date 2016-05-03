BRIEF-Itron will not be able to file its 10-Q for Q1 in a timely manner

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Itron Inc :
* Itron provides selected first quarter 2016 operating results and business update
* Due to ongoing accounting review, company will not be able to file its report on form 10-q for q1 ended march 31, 2016 in a timely manner
* Qtrly advanced and smart meter and module volumes increased 28 percent compared with q1 of 2015
* Qtrly water meter and module shipments up 17 percent compared with q4 of 2015
* Company believes that its core operational results are on track with prior financial guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Itron delayed filing of its form 10-k for year ended dec. 31, 2015 and is conducting a review; review is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.