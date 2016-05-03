BRIEF-Safety Insurance Q1 earnings per share $0.84

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Safety Insurance Group Inc :
* Safety announces first quarter 2016 results and declares second quarter 2016 dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.84
* Direct written premiums for quarter ended march 31, 2016 increased by $1.3 million, or 0.6%, to $196.0 million
* Net written premiums for quarter ended march 31, 2016 increased by $0.4 million, or 0.2%, to $185.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.