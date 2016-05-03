BRIEF-Safety Insurance Q1 earnings per share $0.84

May 3 Safety Insurance Group Inc :

* Safety announces first quarter 2016 results and declares second quarter 2016 dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.84

* Direct written premiums for quarter ended march 31, 2016 increased by $1.3 million, or 0.6%, to $196.0 million

* Net written premiums for quarter ended march 31, 2016 increased by $0.4 million, or 0.2%, to $185.7 million