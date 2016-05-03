版本:
2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Genmark Q1 loss per share $0.30

May 3 Genmark Diagnostics Inc :

* Genmark reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $11.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $10.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

