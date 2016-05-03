版本:
BRIEF-American Vanguard Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 3 American Vanguard Corp

* American vanguard reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 sales $69.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

