版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-APX Q1 revenue $174.3 million

May 3 APX Group Inc

* APX Group Holdings Inc Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $174.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐