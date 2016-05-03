版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Trinseo Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

May 3 Trinseo SA :

* Trinseo reports record adjusted ebitda excluding inventory revaluation of $153 million for the first quarter 2016; increases full year 2016 outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

* Q1 revenue $894 million versus i/b/e/s view $967.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐