2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD Q1 loss per share $0.11

May 3 TherapeuticsMD Inc :

* TherapeuticsMD announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net revenue from company's prescription prenatal vitamin business increased 10 percent to approximately $4.9 million for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

