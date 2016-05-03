版本:
BRIEF-Illumina Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71

May 3 Illumina Inc :

* Illumina reports financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72 to $0.74

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $590 million to $595 million

* Q1 revenue $572 million versus i/b/e/s view $595.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35 to $3.45

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 12 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $610.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $2.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

