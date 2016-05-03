版本:
BRIEF-Onvia posts Q1 EPS of $0.00

May 4 Onvia Inc

* Onvia Inc reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

