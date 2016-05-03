BRIEF-CBS Q1 earnings per share $1.02

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 CBS Corp :
* CBS Corp says in Q1 advertising was extremely strong, growing 31% overall and 49% at CBS television network
* CBS corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.02
* Q1 earnings per share $1.02
* Q1 revenue $3.85 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.83 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Margin, non advertising revenue streams are also on rise, led by retransmission consent fees and reverse compensation
* Year period
* CBS Corp says during January 2016 , company repaid its $200 million of outstanding 7.625% senior debentures upon maturity
* CBS Corp q1 entertainment revenue $2,587 million versus $2,261 million
* Qtrly advertising revenue $2,342 million versus $1,784 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.