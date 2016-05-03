BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.14

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Nektar Therapeutics Says
* Nektar therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $58.9 million versus $108.8 million
* Q1 revenue view $43.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Line data from dose-escalation stage of nktr-214 study in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
