版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Nektar Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.14

May 3 Nektar Therapeutics Says

* Nektar therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $58.9 million versus $108.8 million

* Q1 revenue view $43.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Line data from dose-escalation stage of nktr-214 study in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐