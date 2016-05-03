BRIEF-Univar reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Univar Inc
* Univar reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 sales $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.97 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Appointment of stephen d. Newlin as president and chief executive officer, effective may 31, 2016
* Newlin succeeds erik fyrwald
* "for full year 2016, company continues to expect it will achieve adjusted ebitda of modestly below $600.1 million reported in 2015"
* For q2 2016, company expects adjusted ebitda to be moderately above $134.1 million reported in q1
* Ceo leadership transition to take effect on may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.