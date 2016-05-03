版本:
BRIEF-Quotient Technology says Q1 revenue rose 19 pct to $66.1 mln

May 3 Quotient Technology Inc

* Quotient Technology reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $62 million to $64 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $257 million to $265 million

* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $66.1 million

* FY2016 revenue view $258.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $60.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises full year revenue guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

