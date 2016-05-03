BRIEF-Oclaro sees Q4 revenue $115-$123 million

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Oclaro Inc
* Oclaro announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $115 million to $123 million
* Q3 revenue $101.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $98.5 million
* GAAP operating income in range of $7 million to $11 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin in range of 27% to 30%
* Q4 revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.