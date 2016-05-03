BRIEF-Maxwell Technologies reports Q1 loss per share $0.22

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Maxwell Technologies Inc
* Maxwell reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $34 million to $36 million
* Q1 revenue $35.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 of 2016 is expected to be in range of 30% to 32%
* Q1 revenue view $34.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.