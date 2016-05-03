BRIEF-Weyco Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.25

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Weyco Group Inc
* Weyco reports first quarter sales and earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 sales $78.9 million versus $78.1 million
* On May 3, 2016, company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $75.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly dividend represents an increase of 5% above previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
