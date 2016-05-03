版本:
BRIEF-Overstock.com reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53

May 3 Overstock Com Inc

* Overstock.com reports q1 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $413.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53

* Qtrly gross margin: 18.7% versus. 18.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

