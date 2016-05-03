BRIEF-Kornit Digital posts Q1 non-gaap EPS of $0.02

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 4 Kornit Digital Ltd
* Kornit digital reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $21.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $22.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.