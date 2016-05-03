版本:
BRIEF-Kornit Digital posts Q1 non-gaap EPS of $0.02

May 4 Kornit Digital Ltd

* Kornit digital reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $21.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $22.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

