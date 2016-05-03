BRIEF-Zillow Group sees Q2 revenue $203 million-$208 million

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Zillow Group Reports First Quarter 2016 Results; Raises Full
* Year revenue outlook
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $203 million to $208 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $825 million to $835 million
* Q1 revenue $186 million versus i/b/e/s view $176.7 million
* Adjusted ebitda outlook remains in range of $115 million to $125 million for fy 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $806.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted EBITDA for q2 is expected to be $15 million to $20 million
* Adjusted EBITDA for q2 is expected to be $15 million to $20 million
* Q2 revenue view $193.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.