BRIEF-Chefs Warehouse posts Q1 EPS of $0.04

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 4 Chefs Warehouse Inc
* The Chefs' Warehouse reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 sales $262.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $265.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.80
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion
* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.05
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.