BRIEF-Enphase Energy Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.41

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Enphase Energy Inc :
* Enphase Energy reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.34
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.41
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $76 million to $82 million
* Q1 revenue $64.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $80.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
