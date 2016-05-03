BRIEF-Kimball International posts Q3 EPS of $0.07

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 4 Kimball International Inc
* Sales increased 3 pct while orders increased 13 pct; cash flow positive $24.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $150 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees Q4 sales $170 million to $180 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Projects for quarter ending september 2016 earnings per diluted share to range from $0.23 to $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.