BRIEF-Primo Water Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

May 3 Primo Water Corp :

* Primo Water announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $33.3 million to $34.3 million

* Q1 sales $32.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $132.2 million to $134.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $133.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $33.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $30.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

