BRIEF-Mindbody sees Q2 adjusted net loss of $5.0-$6.0 million

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Mindbody Inc
* Mindbody reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.12
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $32 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $135.7 million to $138.7 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $32.7 million to $33.7 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 34 to 37 percent
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 32 to 36 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 non-gaap net loss in range of $5.0 million to $6.0 million
* Sees non-gaap net loss for full year of 2016 in range of $19.4 million to $22.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $32.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $134.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.